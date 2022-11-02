HALIFAX: The RCMP is investigating copper wire thefts around the province and Nova Scotia Power (NSP) warned the public how dangerous this can be.

In response to an email from The Reporter, Cpl. Chris Marshall wrote they are seeking information on incidents reported around the Strait area.

Marshall wrote that Guysborough County District RCMP confirmed that copper wire was stolen from the power substation on Highway 7 in South Lochaber between 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 and 8 a.m. on Aug. 24.

Marshall said Inverness County District RCMP responded to three incidents of copper wire being stolen from the power substation on Highway 105 in Port Hastings.

The first took place between 2 p.m. on Aug. 29 and 2 p.m. on Sept. 2, the second occurred between midnight on Oct. 9 and 11 a.m. on Oct. 10, and officers learned that the third theft was between 4 pm. on Oct. 17 and 6 a.m. on Oct.8, Marshall wrote.

Jacqueline Foster, NSP’s Senior Communications Advisor, wrote The Reporter via email that copper wire thefts are taking place in every region of the province.

“To give you a sense of what we’ve been dealing with, since July repairs have cost us over $100,000,” she wrote. “That would include repairing or replacing equipment that has been damaged or stolen.”

Although this type of theft takes place throughout the year, Foster said “there has definitely been an increase” this since the spring.

“Thefts are taking place at substations and depots with copper being stolen from ground level right up to our poles,” she wrote. “Fortunately, there have been no injuries to date; however, we don’t want to wait until someone gets hurt to remind people of the dangers.”

In a press release issued on Oct. 26, NSP warned that anyone attempting to steal copper wire from its electrical equipment and substations is putting themselves and others at risk of severe injury or death. In many cases, ground wire, which is designed to protect workers and prevent equipment failures, is being stolen, they noted.

Matt Drover, NSP’s Senior Director of Transmission and Distribution Operations, said this type of theft creates great risk to personnel and public safety.

“Live wire can carry more than 25,000 volts of electricity so there is a very high risk of electrocution,” he said in the press release. “A charge from that wire would be life threatening or fatal for anyone in the vicinity and can cause significant damage to our equipment. Removing the wire can also generate an unstable electrical current for nearby customers and create dangerous working conditions for our crews.”

Foster said these thefts can cause power outages.

“There was an outage in the Truro area (Oct. 22), due to vandalism at our substation and the theft of copper wire,” she wrote. “Wires were cut off a transformer. An emergency outage was necessary so crews could safely make repairs. More than 20,000 customers were impacted.”

NSP said its Corporate Security Department has been providing details of each theft to local authorities who have been investigating these cases, and added that suspicious activity can be reported anonymously by members of the public anytime through NSP’s website: www.nspower.ca/customer-service/report-suspicious-activity/theft.