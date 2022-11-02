PORT HAWKESBURY: The RCMP is looking for information on a theft from a local business that took place earlier today.

According to Nova Scotia RCMP, a man and woman entered the Atlantic Superstore in Port Hawkesbury and left without paying for a: President’s Choice pizza oven; a Ninja air fryer; a Ninja Pro blender; and Ninja Nutri Cups, valued at $1,171.

Although they don’t have a time when this took place, nor information on how they were able to leave the store without paying, Cpl. Marshall wrote The Reporter via email that, “we believe the man and woman were in the store together.”

Marshall also confirmed that “we do have video surveillance of the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Port Hawkesbury RCMP at 902-625-2220 or Crime Stoppers.