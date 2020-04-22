Nova Scotia reports 2 more deaths related to COVID-19

Eastern Zone confirms one more case, 35 new cases identified in Nova Scotia

HALIFAX: As of today, Nova Scotia has confirmed 772 cases of COVID-19 after 35 new cases were identified Tuesday.

In the Eastern Zone – taking in eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton – there is now one more confirmed case, taking the total for the region to 47. For more information, go to: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data. The zone location is based on the location where the sample was collected for testing, not the individual’s location of residence.

Nova Scotia is reporting two additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 12. The deaths occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

To date, Nova Scotia has 22,993 negative test results, 772 positive COVID-19 test results and 12 deaths. Confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90, with 10 individuals currently in hospital, three in ICU, and 330 individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 849 Nova Scotia tests on April 21 and is operating 24-hours. Nova Scotia has conducted more COVID-19 tests per capita than any other province.

As of April 21, there were 10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 148 residents and 65 staff.

A state of emergency was declared under the Emergency Management Act on March 22 and extended to April 19, then extended again to May 3.

The first death in the province was on April 6, a woman in her 70s with underlying medical conditions died in hospital in the Eastern Zone as a result of complications related to COVID-19.

On April 8, Nova Scotia has recorded its second death when a woman in her 90s, with underlying medical conditions, died in the Cape Breton Regional Hospital as a result of complications related to COVID-19.

Nova Scotia recorded its third death related to COVID-19 on April 13 when a male in his 80’s in the Halifax Regional Municipality died as a result of complications related to COVID-19.

On April 17, a female in her 80’s in Cape Breton died as a result of complications related to COVID-19, becoming the province’s fourth death related to the novel coronavirus.

On April 17, three deaths were reported at the Northwood long-term care home in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The next day, two more deaths were confirmed at the Northwood home.

On April 21, Nova Scotia reported another death related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 10. The death occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in the Halifax Regional Municipality.