Skeletal remains under RCMP investigation

ARICHAT: The RCMP is awaiting an examination of remains that were found here last weekend.

Sgt. Andrew Joyce, Public Information Officer for the Nova Scotia RCMP said that on Saturday morning at around 10 a.m., Richmond RCMP responded to a call that a passerby found skeletal remains on the water’s edge at LeNoir Landing in Arichat.

After some time, the officers were joined by the RCMP’s Forensic Identification Unit. Sgt. Joyce said the Forensic Identification Unit is currently examining the remains to determine if they are human or animal, but it’s hard to estimate how long that process could take.

”It varies [on] the circumstances and other priorities,” Sgt. Joyce told The Reporter two days after the mass murder of 22 people in central Nova Scotia.

Sgt. Joyce added that the matter remains under police investigation.

“This matter is still being examined by forensics,” Sgt. Joyce added. “We have not yet made a final determination on animal or human remains.”