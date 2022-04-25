PORT HAWKESBURY: The Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) Strait Area Campus hosted the 2022 Nova Scotia Skills Competition, the third of a series of events across taking place across the province this spring.

Four competitions took place, carpentry, electrical installation, welding, and steamfitter/pipefitter. The 2022 Nova Scotia Skills Competitions was spread out over multiple dates, in multiple locations, and offered both in-person competitions, as well as virtual events. Among the competitors at the NSCC – Strait Area Campus event, 16 students and apprentices are from Cape Breton.

Throughout March and April, more than 230 students and apprentices from across the province will compete in over 30 skilled trade and technology areas, seeking to improve their skills, gain valuable feedback from industry professionals, with hopes of being awarded as a provincial champion. Bronze, silver and gold medals were awarded in each competition area, with many of the gold medalists expected to join Team Nova Scotia and advance to the Skills Canada National Competition May 25¬ to 28, in Vancouver.

“Now, more than ever we’re feeling the impact of the shortage of tradespeople throughout Nova Scotia, which is why, as an organization, we’re excited to see so many of our province’s youth, working their way into what will likely be some of the most in-demand careers,” says Courtney Gouthro, Executive Director, SCNS. “The Nova Scotia Skills Competition is an event that industry representatives, educators and youth with a passion for skilled trades and technologies have looked forward to for over 20 years, and after a brief hiatus due to COVID-19, we’re all so happy to be back hosting in-person events once again.”

This event was supported by: the Nova Scotia Community College; Nova Scotia Apprenticeship Agency; Department of Advanced Education – Post Secondary Accessibility Services; and Employment and Social Development Canada.