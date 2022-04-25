Antigonish RCMP working to remove the ‘fast and the furious’ from town streets

ANTIGONISH: The deputy mayor of the Town of Antigonish is happy that “the fast and the furious,” have been taken off town streets.

Willie Cormier, who is the chair of the police and licensing committee, talked to reporters following Antigonish RCMP Sgt. Warren McBeath’s appearance at the town’s regular monthly council meeting on April 1

“But we anticipate them coming back this summer, and he already has a plan,” Willie Cormier said. “Part of the fast and furious, is not just the loud mufflers, but it’s also the speeding; you don’t usually see slow moving, loud muffler cars.”

Cormier suggested other jurisdictions have implemented traffic calming measures that don’t cost a lot, and the town could take a look at what could work in Antigonish.

A key component of McBeath’s update to council was a large drug seizure of 2.6 kilograms of pure cocaine, ecstasy pills, cutting agent, and a large quantity of cash, something Cormier said was surprising to hear.

“When I read 2.6 kilograms, 2.6 times 2.2 is the number of pounds, and that’s a large turkey,” he said. “That’s a lot, and that’s pure cocaine, that’s scary; but it is the reality and you have to deal with the reality, and the RCMP are playing a very important role.”

During the council meeting, McBeath referenced it was his first time back in front of council since his appearance at their November meeting, when he addressed a number of concerns.

“We’ve been quite busy since we last met at the table here, we’ve had the whole Omicron thing after the X-Ring ceremony, and that pretty much shut everything down for the better part of two months,” he said. “From January 1 until now, we’ve already had almost 1,200 calls for service; that’s pretty steady, about 80-90 per week.”

Those issues McBeath dicussed included speeding on residential roads and loud mufflers, and a police action resulted in the RCMP charging 18 vehicle owners and forcing them to have their exhaust systems brought up to proper specs.

“Not too long after that the weather got cold, and a lot of those cars went away for the winter,” McBeath said. “And now the hibernation is over and they’re starting to come out again, especially in the last number of weeks.”

And MacBeath noted that in the last few weeks, they have charged an additional three drivers, and ordered them to update their exhaust systems.

Providing a little local context on their detachment’s 1,200 service calls, 120 have been mental health related calls.

“We continue to see an uptick in that,” McBeath said. “And I think that’s a lasting effect from the pandemic, the restrictions, and it’ seasonal as well.”

What Cormier said he is most impressed with over the last number of years is McBeath’s willingness to appear before council.

“We get a lot of feedback from residents on things that might be happening, and it’s nice to have the sergeant come in and meet face-to-face,” Cormier added. “We know the RCMP can’t do everything, citizens have a role to play, and I like the way he does business.”