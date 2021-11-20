PORT HAWKESBURY: A 48-year-old man from Nunavut died this morning after a car he was driving went off the road.

At around 7:30 a.m., Port Hawkesbury RCMP said they received a report of a collision on Reeves Street. According to a press release issued this afternoon, the RCMP determined that a car travelling on Reeves Street left the road and came to rest in a ditch.

Cpl. Lisa Croteau told The Reporter via email that this took place between Granville Street and MacSween Street, and the victim was heading west on Reeves Street.

The driver and sole occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, the RCMP confirmed.

The RCMP said Emergency Health Services and the Port Hawkesbury Volunteer Fire Department also responded. They added that a collision reconstructionist was at the scene investigating– and during that time, Reeves Street was closed for several hours – but has since reopened.