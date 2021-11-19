UPDATE: Richmond County native wanted on province-wide warrant now in police custody

VAUGHAN: A man formerly from Richmond County who was sought by police on a province-wide domestic violence warrant is now in police custody.

According to a press release issued by the RCMP today, Hants District RCMP obtained an arrest warrant for 44-year-old Aaron John Kehoe related to an incident on Nov. 16 in Vaughan.

At approximately 8:20 p.m. that evening, police said they responded to a report of a man “sending threatening text messages and emails to his ex-girlfriend.” They said he also threatened harm to the victim’s boyfriend.

The following day at approximately 3:30 p.m., the RCMP said they responded to a report of the victim’s vehicle being set on fire. Police said they determined the fire had been intentionally set by the same man who threatened the victim and her boyfriend.

The RCMP said they started a search for the man which took them to a wooded area on Highway 14. RCMP Air Services and RCMP Police Dog Services assisted in the search, and West Hants District RCMP members entered the woods on ATVs, but were unsuccessful in locating the man.

The RCMP then obtained a province-wide arrest warrant for Kehoe on Nov. 18. They said he is charged with arson and two counts of uttering threats.

Police attempted to locate Kehoe, and requested assistance from the public earlier today before he was placed in police custody.