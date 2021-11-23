Sports Open Cashspiel at the Strait Area Community Curling Club By Mary Hankey - November 23, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Tony Moore and Jamie Turnbull from Team Power kept a close eye on the weight and line of the rock coming into the house. Their team were runners-up in the A Division Final of the Strait Area Community Curling Club Open Bonspiel held Nov. 19-21 in Port Hawkesbury. Photos by Mary HankeyThe C Division of the SACCC Open Cashspiel in Port Hawkesbury was sponsored by B&N Distributors. The winners were Sebastien Lefort (left), Leigh Melanson, Adian McNutt, and Devin George, representing the Sydney Curling Club. Kevin Gouthro, from Team Roach, watches as his rock heads down the ice during the B Division final of the SACCC Open Cashspiel. The team, representing the Sydney Curling Club, were runners-up in their division. The Runners-up in C Division, sponsored by B&N Distributors, were (from the left): Sean Bray, Alan Graham, Carly MacCuspic, and Jeremy MacAulay. The team, one of 16 in the cashspiel, represented the Bluenose Curling Club. Team Callaghan were the winners in the A Division championship game of the Open Cashspiel held over the weekend at the Strait Area Community Curling in Port Hawkesbury. They had a 7-4 win over Team Power from the Mayflower Curling Club in Halifax. The B Division in the SACCC Open Cashspiel was sponsored by the Strait Area Community Curling Club in Port Hawkesbury. The winners, representing the Bridgewater Curling Club, were (from the left): Nick Deagle, Jason vanVoderen, Rob Phillips, and Ryan Speery. Ice Chairman, Bill Butts and the organizer, Donald MacCuspic, along with club volunteers, kept the ice in top condition during the Open Cashpiel. Sixteen teams from across the province participated in the event at the Strait Area Community Curling Club in Port Hawkesbury. The runners-up in the B Division, sponsored by the Strait Area Community Curling Club, were Kurt Roach (left), Mark MacNamara, Kevin Gouthro, and Robin Nathanson. The Open Cashspiel took place over three days in Port Hawkesbury, with 16 teams from across the province. Carly MacCuspic made it to the finals in Division C at the SACCC Open Cashspiel held over the weekend in Port Hawkesbury. The team, skipped by Sean Bray and representing the Bluenose Curling Club, were runners-up in their division. The C Division of the SACCC Open Cashspiel in Port Hawkesbury was sponsored by B&N Distributors. The winners were Sebastien Lefort (left), Leigh Melanson, Adian McNutt, and Devin George, representing the Sydney Curling Club. Leigh Melanson from Team Lefort kept a close eye on the rock coming into the house during the C Division final. Their team had an 8-5 win over Team Bray in the Strait Area Community Curling Club’s Open Cashspiel on Nov. 19-21. The runners-up in the A Division, representing the Halifax Curling Club, were Tony Moore (left), Greg Power, Ryan MacIver, and Jamie Turnbull. The division was sponsored by Strait Supplies, Maritime Marine Supply, and Air Liquide. Sixteen teams participated in the first bonspiel of the season at the curling club in Port Hawkesbury. Nick Deagle, from the Bridgewater Curling Club, skipped his team to victory in the final game of B Division. The team had a 7-4 win over Team Roach from the Sydney Curling Club.