ANTIGONISH: There is more rain forecast for tonight and tomorrow even after areas of the town and county experienced flooding earlier today.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Antigonish County, calling for up 150 millimetres of rain in some areas.

“An intense low pressure system is stalling over eastern Nova Scotia and will slowly begin to weaken on Wednesday,” the advisory states. “Rain, at times heavy with strong winds, will continue tonight. The heaviest rain will start to ease overnight over the eastern mainland, but will persist over Cape Breton.”

Environment Canada warns that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, and flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Facebook photo

Residents of Indian Gardens Trailer Court had to be evacuated.



Earlier today, the Town of Antigonish confirmed on its website that Antigonish RCMP evacuated residents of Indian Gardens Trailer Court.

Antigonish County Rescue was onsite helping with the evacuation, while Antigonish Community Transit helped transport residents, the town said.

The town said it worked with the Municipality of the County of Antigonish and the Red Cross to identify the Antigonish Farmers’ Market as the space for residents unable to stay in their home due to flooding. It is located at 20 Exhibition Lane, off James Street, near the Antigonish Arena, the pointed out.

Residents are advised to go directly to the Farmers’ Market Building to register with the Red Cross, the website stated. Once registered, they said the Red Cross can provide the information and resources needed.

“If you need assistance leaving your home, please contact the RCMP,” the town said on its website.

Facebook photo

This section of Route 245, along the Old Maryvale Road, completely washed away.

After a large section of the Old Maryvale Road was completely washed away earlier today, Nova Scotia Public Works closed the road, and noted that the bridge is also out.

Public works also confirmed that a section of West Lake Ainslie Road, at Lake Ainslie Glen and Lake Ainslie Chapel, is closed and there’s a detour through Strathlorne Scottsville Road in East Lake Ainslie, onto Route 395.

The town also identified areas prone to flooding and rising water levels, including Creighton Lane Parking Lot, which was closed this afternoon.

“Motorists are advised to move their vehicle if parked there as soon as possible. Motorists who chose to park in this area are doing so at their own risk,” the town noted.

Water levels are rising in the front and back of the parking lot at the Antigonish Market Square; they said there is “significant flooding” around Columbus Field, including the dog park; and water levels are rising at Chisholm Park, the town said.

Photo by Drake Lowthers

The water rose all day at Chisholm Park in Antigonish.

The town said on its website that there are flooding concerns regarding; the Elm Street and Main Street intersection; St. Andrews Street; Upper Hawthorne Street; Church Street by the bridge; Court Street near the river; as well as Trotters Lane, parts of MacLellan Street, and Johns Path.

Crews have been cleaning catch basins and monitoring town infrastructure during the storm, the town noted.

“Residents are advised the water levels will continue to rise as we continue to experience significant rainfall. While these are some areas of concern, there may be others as the storm continues,” the town added.

According to Nova Scotia Public Works, in Antigonish County: Trunk 4 to Brierly Brook had washouts and is closed; the road between Knoydart and Antigonish was closed, but has since been reopened; Mill Road, the section at North Lakevale and West Lakevale, was closed due to washouts; and Beaver Meadow Road, on the Old Beaver Road, was closed because of washouts.

Facebook photo

This was a scene captured in Linwood, Antigonish County.

Facebook photo

This bridge in Lower North Grant was completely submerged.