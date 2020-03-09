Organizers hopeful Female Leadership School will return to Richmond council table

PORT HAWKESBURY: Despite criticism and a funding refusal from a neighbouring municipality, the upcoming Female Leadership School is getting a favourable reception.

Organizer and Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton told The Reporter the response has been overwhelming, noting there have been 15 positions sponsored privately from Richmond County businesses and individuals.

“We’re absolutely blown away at the support that we’ve received from local businesses, particularly in Richmond County that just see a tremendous value in investing in women and they certainly do support women as political assets in their community,” the mayor said.

During the regular monthly meeting in Arichat on February 24, Richmond Municipal Council rejected a request via correspondence from Chisholm-Beaton to approve $250 each for two participants.

District 1 councillor James Goyetche registered his opposition to the request, pointing out that the municipality has had seven women who were elected as councillors, wardens and deputy wardens over the years and those candidates didn’t have to attend a conference. Noting his stance is not about gender, Goyetche said this amounts to paying someone to run against him in the upcoming municipal election in October.

District 4 councillor Gilbert Boucher agreed that taxpayer’s money should not be used “to have someone sit in a classroom for a couple of days,” noting that if people want to be candidates, they can do what he did; put up money and throw their hat into the ring.

A request to advertise the municipality’s Web site and in The Reporter for those interested in attending was also denied by council.

After the meeting, Warden Brian Marchand added that the councillors do not support training people, not just women, to become councillors.

Chisholm-Beaton called the letter a “very small request” to help remove barriers for two participants.

“The $250 is more to remove any impediments that may discourage participation, like if there is a child care issues, or if there are transportation or travel issues,” the mayor explained. “We were hoping that all of the 100 positions that we are hoping to enroll, that would be completely barrier-free.”

The mayor said since there wasn’t a motion put forward and not all councillors were present on February 24, she is hoping the matter will return to the council table in Richmond County for more discussion. She said the response from the community could allow Richmond County to have a “sober second thought.”

“Now that the community has expressed a tremendous amount of support for the leadership school for some women from Richmond County, they may have a change of heart,” Chisholm-Beaton stated. “I’m hoping that they will reconsider women as tremendous political assets, and I hope that they will see value in investing in women from Richmond County to learn about local government. And most definitely, women can run in elections, but let’s not forget, that they can also volunteer for municipal committees, they can take a diversified leadership approach that may not necessarily be running in an election, they may support other people who are running in elections.”

Organized by Government FOCUS (Female Objectives Cape Breton/Unama’ki/Strait), the Female Leadership School – a conference which offers municipal and band level government training for women in Cape Breton and northeastern Nova Scotia – is being held on May 1 and 2 at the NSCC Strait Area Campus.

At a cost of $60,000, Chisholm-Beaton explained the school is being supported financially by the federal and provincial governments, the Rural Communities Foundation of Nova Scotia, as well as the school’s 16 community partners. In addition, people from outside eastern Nova Scotia have sponsored participants.

The community partners include: the districts of Guysborough and St. Mary’s; First Nation communities Eskasoni, Membertou, Paqtnkek, Potlotek, Wagmatcook, and We’koqma’q; the municipalities of Antigonish, Inverness, Richmond, and Victoria; the towns of Antigonish, Mulgrave and Port Hawkesbury; and the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

So far, Victoria County has sponsored eight seats; the Cape Breton Regional Municipality will back four attendees; Potlotek First Nation will pay for two residents; Inverness County is supporting six women; and the Municipality of the District of Guysborough will sponsor two participants, as will the District of St. Mary’s and the Town of Antigonish. The Town of Port Hawkesbury has agreed to fund four seats.

“We expect more support will come in,” Chisholm-Beaton noted.

The mayor added federal minister Bernadette Jordan has offered her support for the school and is encouraging other women in federal politics to do the same.

“We’ve been getting all kinds of calls and offers of support, so we’re confident that that community contribution for the project, that we’ll have no problem meeting that objective.”

