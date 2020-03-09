Teenager referred to Restorative Justice following assault at Antigonish school

ANTIGONISH: One of the two teenagers arrested in relation to a hold-and-secure at a local high school has had his case referred to Restorative Justice.

RCMP say officers responded to a call of an altercation between two youth and another student at Dr. J.H. Gillis Regional High School in Antigonish on November 20, 2019.

Police said the male victim, who sustained minor injuries, was assaulted by the other two youth.

In a letter to parents and guardians, school officials indicated a hold-and-secure procedure was in place for roughly 15-minutes during the altercation.

A 17-year-old and a 14-year-old, both males from Antigonish County who can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were arrested and charged with assault. The 17-year-old also faced a breach charge.

The boys, who were released on conditions to have no contact with the victim, had election-and-plea hearings in Antigonish Youth Court on February 5.

The 17-year-old pleaded guilty to both his charges and was sentenced to eight months probation, while the 14-year-old was sent to the province’s Restorative Justice program during an election-and-plea hearing in Antigonish Youth Court on March 4.

He is scheduled for a status update in the case on June 3.

For more on the incident, check out: https://porthawkesburyreporter.com/srce-rcmp-investigating-incident-between-students/.