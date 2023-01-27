Thirty-five years ago, Bobby McFerrin recorded his song, “Don’t Worry, Be Happy,” with it receiving a Grammy Award as the 1988 song of the year.

I did not care for that composition when it was released; however, three-and-a-half decades later, I have mellowed with that opinion. McFerrin did put forth happiness-creation strategies via this song; numerous suggestions, that I would now argue, are as relevant nowadays as they were those years ago.

For example, McFerrin wrote: “In every life we have some trouble. But when you worry, you make it double.” How many of us would admit our guilt to that feeling?

It is estimated that 90 per cent of what we fear will never happen. Many of us are guilty of permitting suggested fears to creep into our lives and to influence our thoughts (minds). It is a medical fact that states of worry have a negative effect on our body and mind, thereby affecting their many intricate functions. To be blunt, excessive worry will make you ill to varying degrees, both physically and/or mentally.

Recall for a moment, and then discard them, TV advertisements you have viewed which pitched to you what could go wrong and then hoped to sell you a coping product just in case. Too many news cycles follow a common philosophy that if it bleeds, it leads. If it is a potential threat, its presentation is ramped up to scare us with the assumption that it might happen to you or me. At the very least, whatever is being broadcast implies negative consequences.

Our brains are wired for survival; therefore most of us have an inborn tendency to be first fearful, or at least, initially very cautious. If that is not concerning enough, many our present news sources frequently attempt to manipulate our fearfulness to remind us frequently of COVID-19 sub variants, health care inadequacies, cost of living increases, and political unrest, to name a few.

I believe our solutions are not to live in a bubble or to fear living, but to engage in creating positive images or activities that generate happiness. Happiness is the mind and body. Our thoughts and actions have consequences; our minds can assist our bodies, and vice versa.

A common current practice for many is to rely too much on governments, politicians, or corporations for our happiness when we should be looking in our individual tickle trunks for positive solutions which make us happy. The harsh reality is that none of us is perfect; therefore, it is up to each to seek small victories and be happy. Others might provide conditions but it’s the applicable individual who needs to encourage or create the attitude to be happy.

We are amazing creatures. As Dr. Ellen Alberton wrote in Rock Your Midlife: “Humans have one hundred billion brain cells with a marvel called neuroplasticity enabling brains to rewire and reorganize themselves throughout our lives, thereby enabling us to acquire new behaviours, information, and experiences. Let’s not give up with learning or acquiring new and positive experiences. As we age our remarkable brains are capable of being used in different ways and recruit additional parts to assist us to accomplish other tasks.”

As Mr. Dressup advocated approximately 50 years ago, maybe we need our own individual tickle trunks. Sometimes the best solution can be found along the road less travelled. Who knows what creative and rewarding thoughts or actions can come from our efforts to “Don’t Worry, Be Happy.”

Ray Bates

Guysborough (Sedabooktook)