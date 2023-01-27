Fact: Cabot builds world class golf courses and built two (Cabot Links and Cabot Cliffs) in the top 100 courses in the World (out of roughly 30,000 golf courses) right here in Inverness County.

Fact: Cabot uses marram grass for their courses to protect the dune systems in the same way the Nature Conservancy of Canada and the Island Nature Trust do in Prince Edward Island to protect its beaches and dune systems.

Fact: Cabot employs 500 people (full time and seasonal).

Fact: Cabot spends $11 million directly each year in the local economy and their establishment has resulted in millions of dollars of construction spin-off along with hundreds of good-paying jobs.

Fact: The population of Inverness and Inverness County have turned a corner in the last 10 years since Cabot opened its doors. After decades of losing population, the population is now growing.

Fact: The Municipality County of Inverness has seen a 43 per cent increase in revenue (commercial and residential) between 2012 and 2022 which means better infrastructure for our communities (water, sewer, etc), and more municipal jobs for our people resulting in more services. Isn’t it ironic how the years of this rapid revenue growth directly align with the opening of Cabot Cliffs and Cabot Links?

Fact: We have an opportunity to keep our youth at home, attract investment, and help support local organizations with a $2.5 million investment ($125,000/year) over the next 20 years, and beyond.

I know; it is a crazy idea, jobs keeping our people home, attracting new residents, and keeping our local business’ open. I can’t imagine why we would want any of these things.

Shane MacInnis

West Mabou