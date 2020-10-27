Parish halls open under provincial restrictions

ANTIGONISH: Parish halls have re-opened across the Diocese of Antigonish, but under public health guidelines.

In a Thanksgiving letter, Antigonish Bishop Wayne Kirkpatrick confirmed that parish halls can now re-open, but for the time being, it is limited to parish groups under provincial gathering limits for indoor activities, and those using the halls must practice social distancing and use face masks.

“Food and refreshments can be offered but with no buffet or self-service, but rather one person would serve food and dispense beverages,” the letter states.

According to the bishop’s letter, parish hall stakeholders are required to collect contact information to allow provincial officials to conduct contact tracing.

“… We need to collect contact information in the event that someone who attended an event is later diagnosed with COVID -19,” the bishop wrote. “It cannot be business as usual.”

While expressing agreement with Nova Scotia’s medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang – who told religious leaders of the need to maintain restrictions and recognize the virus early to prevent it from getting a foothold – Bishop Kirkpatrick called the past several months a challenging time.

But he also said this time has allowed Catholics and church officials to explore new ways to minister, serve and respond to the call to worship, pointing to a prayer available on My Parish App entitled “Coronavirus Novena Prayer.”

“Technology has been a gift and will continue to be a key in how we minister to our communities,” the bishop wrote. “We have returned to celebrating public Mass, but we must continue to abide by diocesan restrictions including the need for face masks and physical distancing.”