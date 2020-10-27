Cape Breton municipalities post, update by-laws

SYDNEY: Municipalities across Cape Breton are working to update and post their by-laws.

The municipalities have completed an extensive review of their regulations to make it easier for businesses to start-up or get bigger. Each municipality has a plan to review, update and modernize their by-laws.

Tracy Barron, with the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing, said the project applies to all by-laws, including those impacting citizens and organizations.

“The partnership with Cape Breton municipalities has a focus on business start-up and growth,” Barron said. “Finding information easily and quickly helps ensure compliance with rules that are put in place to protect health, safety, employees, customers, communities and businesses.”

“It’s important for businesses to know and understand the rules and requirements that apply to their business – at all levels of government. If finding this information takes longer than it needs to, it takes away time a business owner could be spending on other aspects of their business.”

The initiative is part of a broader partnership between the Office of Regulatory Affairs and Service Effectiveness, the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, the counties of Inverness, Richmond and Victoria, and the Town of Port Hawkesbury.

“The Office of Regulatory Affairs and Service Effectiveness, the Cape Breton Partnership and our municipal partners, to date, have all done a great job to move this program forward,” said Richmond Chief Administrative Officer Don Marchand. “We are encouraged by the initial success of the program and look forward to continuing our efforts to pass on the benefits to businesses and our residents.”

The Cape Breton Partnership and the regulatory affairs office held sessions with businesses across Cape Breton in summer and fall of 2019. Businesses identified difficult-to-find, outdated municipal by-laws on-line as a barrier for them.

After starting conversations with the business community, the partnership then approached each municipal unit to get both on the same page, Cape Breton Partnership president and CEO Carla Arsenault explained.

“This is a tremendous example of municipalities in Cape Breton working together to make starting, operating and expanding a business easier for Cape Breton businesses,” she said. “We’re really excited about it because it’s having true collaboration between municipalities in the island is great for business.”

Because some businesses have operations in different jurisdictions, they were forced to play by different rules, Arsenault noted.

“Really this is about having timely access to information that they need to conduct their business and that means that it’s less time being taken away from their business,” she said. “Being able to access this information by having it readily available on-line, it saves time and money.”

Now that the work is underway, Boudreau added that each municipal council will meet.

“Each municipal unit working together on this common project will now go forward within each council and look at the recommendations that were brought forward for each region.”