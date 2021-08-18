ANTIGONISH: Progressive Conservative (PC) candidate Michelle Thompson is heading to Province House as part of the tidal wave of blue sweeping Nova Scotia as a result of the province’s 41st general election.

As poll results continue to come in, and only six polls to be counted, Thompson is leading by over 1,300 votes.

Thompson, who has spent the previous 30 years in the health care sector and is the CEO of the RK MacDonald Nursing Home in Antigonish knocked off Liberal incumbent Randy Delorey.

“We did it!” Thompson wrote in a Facebook post after being declared the winner. “This was our campaign and this is our victory.”

She went on to thank everyone who made her victory possible, from individuals who took a sign, who donated, volunteered their time, or simply shared her posts on social media.

“To my team of dedicated volunteers, thank you for your hard work and dedication,” Thompson said. “To my family, thank you for being so supportive over the past month, without you this campaign wouldn’t have been possible.”

Progressive Conservative leader Tim Houston (middle) is pictured campaigning in Antigonish with PC candidate Michelle Thompson (left).

She also wanted to take the time to thank the other candidates on a great campaign.

“We all share a common goal, to make our community a better place, and I want to thank you all for your hard work and tireless dedication to Antigonish,” Thompson said. “Whether you marked an ‘X’ next to my name or one of the other fantastic candidates just know, I will represent you, I will hear you, I will fight for you.”

Delorey was first elected to the Nova Scotia House of Assembly in 2013 and was re-elected in 2017 with 43 per cent of the vote.

He served as Minister of Environment, Minister of Finance and Treasury Board, Minister of Health and Wellness, and Minister of Gaelic Affairs, and in 2021, he was appointed Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

“Thank you Antigonish for your support over the past eight years,” Delorey wrote in a post on social media. “It’s been my pleasure to serve you.”