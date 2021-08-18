MacMaster wins big again in Inverness

INVERNESS COUNTY: The riding of Inverness will not be left out of the Progressive Conservative government.

With 39 of 39 polls reporting, Elections Nova Scotia (ENS) is reporting that Incumbent and PC House Leader Allan MacMaster took the riding with 4,833 votes, while Liberal candidate Damian MacInnis finished in second place with 3,112 votes and NDP candidate Joanna Clark had 698 votes.

According to ENS, voter turnout was 61.49 per cent.

“Thank you! Feeling ready for all of the challenges and opportunities to come,” MacMaster posted on Facebook tonight.

In the 2017 provincial election, MacMaster took 61.9 per cent of the vote, coming away with a 2,340 vote majority.

MacMaster was first elected in 2009, after former Premier Rodney MacDonald held the riding for the Progressive Conservatives.

Because Richmond was restored as a protected Acadian riding, the Town of Port Hawkesbury was returned to the riding of Inverness, where it was prior to electoral boundary changes imposed by the NDP government of Darrell Dexter in 2012 which were deemed unconstitutional by the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal five years later.