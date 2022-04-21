MONTREAL, QC: Trans Canada Trail, steward of the world’s longest recreational trail, announced its partnership with Nova Scotia-based Peace by Chocolate.

At the sweet centre of this partnership are the Trans Canada Trail “One Trail, One Love” chocolate bars; a collection of four exclusive and time-limited bars created in celebration of community, connection and Canada, themes integral to the work of both Trans Canada Trail and Peace by Chocolate.

“We are honoured by the spirit and generosity of this partnership – a chance to celebrate the bonds of connection common to both Trans Canada Trail and the wonderful story of the origins of Peace by Chocolate,” says Eleanor McMahon, President and CEO, Trans Canada Trail. “Peace by Chocolate Founder Tareq Hadhad has an amazing story of resiliency through adversity that has inspired us all. The past two years of physical isolation have tested our collective resiliency – but the bonds that unite us are reflected by the ability of Canada’s national trail to connect us to nature and to one another. Canadians have sought refuge in the Trans Canada Trail in increasing numbers in support of their physical and mental well being. This campaign captures the love Canadians have for the Trans Canada Trail and combines it with the ethos of meaningful connection that Peace by Chocolate represents.”

“Peace is all around. Peace by Chocolate is all about finding peace and spreading peace. Trans Canada Trail also does this by encouraging people to get outdoors and enjoy the natural wonders of Canada right out your front door,” says Tareq Hadhad Founder and CEO, Peace by Chocolate. “One of the first things my family did when we arrived in Canada was learn about and enjoy the natural beauty of our new home. We are excited about this partnership to help others find peace through nature and the beauty of the Trans Canada Trail. I invite everyone to experience the Trail, and try the Trans Canada Trail ‘One Trail, One Love’ chocolate bars, because as we say, One Peace Won’t Hurt™,” he added.

With names inspired by the millions of people across Canada who embrace and enjoy the Trans Canada Trail, the bars are available for purchase now at the Peace by Chocolate retail store in Halifax or online at tctrail.ca/chocolate. For each chocolate bar sold, $1 will go towards supporting the continued development and maintenance of the Trans Canada Trail, ensuring the sustainability and accessibility of the 28,000-kilometre national trail for generations to come.

The set of chocolate bars can be purchased individually or as a group of four: Nature Lover, a milk chocolate bar with maple filling; Avid Adventurer, a dark chocolate with almonds and sea salt; Trail Trekker, a milk chocolate bar with hazelnuts; and Peace Seeker, a dark chocolate bar with dried cherries and pistachios.

Trans Canada Trails said the people and Province of Nova Scotia are deeply engaged with their trails, which is evidenced by the high level of participation in leveraging funding grants, and also by the enthusiasm from Nova Scotians for public engagement campaigns like the fall Great Canadian Hike,

The province has a trail development process that makes community engagement and support paramount, and before a permit is issued to develop a trail, community members are consulted during the process and afterward, Trans Canada Trails noted.

Of the approximately 2,000 kilmetres of trail in Nova Scotia, the Trans Canada Trail said key trails include the Celtic Shores Coastal Trail in Inverness County which offers the beauty of the west coast of Cape Breton Island and access to the rich Celtic culture and history of local communities. Among the trail projects in 2020-2021 was repair work to the trail at Troy breach, which runs along the Canso Causeway and was damaged by coastal erosion, they said.

Trans Canada Trails said another local section is the Bras d’Or Lake Water Route which is a recognized UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

The Trans Canada Trail said its partnership with Peace by Chocolate is one of various celebration activities happening in 2022 to mark Trans Canada Trail’s 30th anniversary year. In 2017, Trans Canada Trail achieved the milestone of connection, connecting the physical trail from coast to coast to coast. Building on that milestone, Trans Canada Trail now looks to showcase this iconic Canadian asset and create amazing experiences to encourage people to get outdoors and experience the myriad benefits the trail has to offer.