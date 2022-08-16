Community Petit de Grat Acadian Festival By Jake Boudrot - August 16, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp On the final day of the 50th installment of the popular Isle Madame Acadian Festival, the parade involved many floats and attracted big crowds. Photos by Jake BoudrotKids got to see and touch some snakes, lizards and a turtles on Aug. 11, St. Joseph Parish Hall in Petit de Grat. The annual Shark Derby took place on Aug. 12 at the Petit de Grat wharf after a two-year hiatus. The blue sharks that were caught this year will be sent off to be researched at StFX and Dalhousie Universities. The Isle Madame IFit Centre showed off this colourful entry in the parade on Aug. 14. Kids were allowed to touch some of the reptiles. This lucky youngster got his picture taken with this snake. École Beau-Port in Arichat was well represented at the parade. This blue shark, which weighed in at 113 kilograms (250 pounds), was the biggest catch of the annual Shark Fishing Derby. The Power family held their reunion, participated in the family co-ed softball tournament, and entered a float in the parade. Boats started arriving later in the afternoon on Aug. 12 at the wharf in Petit de Grat for the annual Shark Fishing Derby. Acadian Festival organizers took up the final entry in the parade on Aug. 14. Before putting on a show at Centre La Picasse in Petit de Grat, Breaking Circus participated in the parade. Centre La Picasse celebrated the area’s Acadian culture during the parade.