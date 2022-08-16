Community Judique on the Floor Days By Mary Hankey - August 16, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The Judique on the Floor Days Parade started out with these happy lads carrying the banner and waving to the crowd along the route. Photos by Mary HankeyNeil MacNeil had the pleasure of driving the Parade Marshall, Theresa MacDonell for the Judique on the Floor Days Parade. Theresa celebrated the day in style for her milestone 90th birthday. Jessie was happy to show off her horse riding skills on Jake during Judique on the Floor Days. Several fun events were held at the Leo A. MacDonell Recreation Complex. The Clan Thompson Pipe Band from Stellarton entertained crowds along the route for the Judique on the Floor Days Parade. Players from teams participating in the Annual Clash of the Clans Ball Tournament were well represented on their float in the Judique on the Floor Days Parade. Several teams went head-to-head on the baseball field during the Clash of the Clans Tournament. Saturday afternoon action saw The Bears battle it out with The Campbells during Judique on the Floors Days. The Clash of the Clans battled it out on the ball field during Judique on the Floor Days. Saturday afternoon saw The Campbells go against The Bears. Allan Dewar on keyboard and Glenn Graham on fiddle played lively tunes for the crowds along the Judique on the Floor Days Parade route. The float represented the Celtic Music Interpretive Centre. The contribution of St. Andrews Parish for the Judique on the Floor Days Parade was this impressive float featuring a replica of the church. This float paid tribute was paid to Cedric MacDonald on the 40th Annual Memorial Road Race held in Judique in his honour. MacDonald’s life was cut short by a work accident and the race in his memory started in 1981. The Girls Gone Gazelle float with their “we don’t chase boys, we pass them” motto was popular with the crowds that lined the route for the Judique on the Floor Days parade on the weekend. The theme of this innovative camping float in the Judique on the Floor Days Parade was “Judique Under the Stars.”