Physics at the curling rink

GUYSBOROUGH: Students from Guysborough’s Chedabucto Education Centre and Guysborough Academy took their Grade 12 physics class into the Chedabucto Curling Club on March 6.

One of the concepts within their academic studies is to investigate two-dimensional momentum to analyse a collision at angles and then to predict the resulting movement of that contact.

“When these problems are studied they are often examined from a frictionless environment,” said one of their instructors, Michael Wilson. “These types of questions absolutely are representative of curling as we can look at how the velocity of the rock and the angle of impact affects the velocities and angles of the two rocks after a collision on ice.”

Applying two-dimensional momentum to curling enables its participants to conceptualize the outcomes of two rocks colliding and how that contact could factor into the strategy of the match and determine its outcome.