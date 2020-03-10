L’Arche Cape Breton deems actions of founder a ‘betrayal’

IRON MINES: Sexual abuse allegations against the founder of the international L’Arche movement, are affecting the local group.

Two weeks ago, Mukthar Limpao – executive director and community leader of L’Arche Cape Breton – sent out a public letter in response to reports that Jean Vanier sexually abused at least six women. Vanier died last year in Paris at age 90.

“It has a very significant impact to us,” Limpao noted. “Jean Vanier is an important part of the founding of L’Arche, but also L’Arche Cape Breton has been close to many L’Arche communities, I would say. He helped us understand how we live and how beautiful the communities of L’Arche and the mission of L’Arche [is].”

In the letter, Limpao said it is important local communities and neighbours know how L’Arche Cape Breton is responding to the news since they are such an important part of their work. He said their group is shaken by the painful news of these unacceptable actions.

In reviewing some of the reactions to the allegations against Vanier, Limpao said in the correspondence that he appreciates all the emotions that were shared, which he said included a mix of sadness, anger, confusion, and frustration.

“Hearing the news, it really shook us to our core, it was painful news, and shocking news. Words like ‘terrible, ‘devastated,’ are being used,” Limpao recalled. “As far as I’m concerned and our community is concerned, we do not accept these behaviours. It is an unacceptable action that our founder did. While dealing with our own pain and hurt, [we feel] betrayal by our founder. Our hearts also go to the women; the courageous women who came forward.”

He also said in the letter that L’Arche Cape Breton continues to receive words of encouragement from friends, neighbours, and donors. In the first week following the news, Limpao said they also received “overwhelming support” from around the world.

Despite the bad news, Limpao is encouraged by the response of the international organization to these serious allegations.

“I would also say in many circles that I’ve been in, there were also many people who felt hope,” Limpao explained. “Hope that when we heard about the… allegations of abuse, that L’Arche never thought of hiding this. That is in the core values of L’Arche, of honesty, of integrity. Those things come first before self-preservation.”

In the coming days and weeks, Limpao said in the letter there will be more opportunities available for both individual and collective healing. In the corresondence, he added thanks to members of its community for being there for each other and continuing to be faithful.

“We are dealing with this, there are so many emotions, but we have each other and we have people from outside communities that are supporting us through all of this,” he noted. “Now is the time to validate our emotions, to listen to each other. It’s not the time to think about what’s next. I think we need to carry each other through this and make sense of this conflict between how somebody who was able to do something evil was able to create something beautiful, like L’Arche.”

For more on the allegations against Jean Vanier, go to the L’Arche Canada Web site at: https://www.larche.ca/en/news?article=l-arche-international-announces-findings-of-independent-inqui-1&id=1217203.