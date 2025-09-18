Let me set the record straight. Pink Shirt Day is a lie. There, I said it.

Pink Shirt Day may be an internationally recognized anti-bullying campaign, but it was born in the halls of Central Kings Rural High School in Cambridge, Nova Scotia in 2007 — the same halls where I was dodging dodgeballs, “studying” for math tests, and praying the cafeteria’s mystery meat wouldn’t be my last meal.

Every year since, schools across Canada and the world line up for their group photos in pastel cotton, patting themselves on the back like they’ve single-handedly solved bullying.

You’ve all heard the legend of Pink Shirt Day. The noble tale of Travis Price and David Sheppard riding in like knights in shining cotton-poly blends to save the day from bullying. It’s a story told in schools, on morning talk shows, and probably in at least one Disney+ documentary pitch.

But here’s the thing: it’s all wrong.

The whole thing started when my friend showed up wearing a pink shirt. My friend. Not Travis Price, nor Sheppard, whose name is almost forgotten like an old MSN password. Nope.

And the actual hero – the true architect of Pink Shirt Day – lets call him Charles, simply wore a pink shirt to class on the first day of school. That’s it. No marketing team, no press release, no inspirational soundtrack swelling in the background. Just a teenager thinking, “Yeah, pink looks good with these jeans.”

That was the spark, and he was called gay for doing so.

While the true story of hundreds of students rallying behind a younger classmate who was bullied for wearing pink, sparking a movement that has spread across the country, was true, it was actually masterminded by a couple members of the student council.

But who gets the credit? Travis and his buddy, who basically did what anyone else would do in rural Nova Scotia when they see someone in pink: tell the news about it and wait for Oprah – or in this case Ellen DeGeneres – to call.

The local media gobbled it up like seagulls fighting over a Tim Hortons donut. And Charles? He got about as much credit as the guy who invented the spork – because his name was never released publicly, as he was a minor.

Now in their credit, they did go to a local clothing outlet and purchase a discounted, bulk bin of pink shirts and handed them out.

It’s funny, because the day they were honoured as the Maritimers of the Week by CTV News, it in itself was its own circus. If I recall correctly, and I am, someone from my Grade 10 math class was on internal suspension in the office as they showed up to school day-drunk.

Like, couldn’t pronounce “bullying” drunk.

I mean, nothing says “historic social movement” quite like the faint smell of Fireball wafting through the office. It was like watching a Nobel Prize acceptance ceremony hosted at a Legion after last call.

Fast forward to today, and the irony continues to write itself, aging like spoiled milk in a hot car. Travis Price, the poster child of Pink Shirt Day, now appears on a registry banning him from coaching due to abusive behaviour.

That’s not just irony; that’s cosmic slapstick. You can’t make this stuff up. It’s like if Colonel Sanders got caught sneaking into Popeyes; it’s like finding out the inventor of seatbelts moonlighted as a crash test dummy; that Dora the Explorer got lost in a Walmart or learning that Bob Ross secretly hated trees.

But it gets darker. Pink Shirt Day has been industrialized. Corporations slather their logos on pink swag, while their CEOs bully interns into unpaid overtime. At this point, Pink Shirt Day has the same grassroots authenticity as pumpkin spice lattes or Tom Cruise’s teeth.

You can now buy $40 “anti-bullying hoodies” from the same stores where the staff will glare at you if you dare to return something without a receipt. It’s like Hallmark invented a holiday but forgot to actually send anyone a card.

And yet, the true story – the real origin of Pink Shirt Day – has been buried deeper than your old iPod Nano.

So, this year, when you put on that pink shirt, remember it wasn’t about branding, hashtags, or photo ops. It was about one kid in Central Kings showing up in pink and sparking a movement. And while others may have hogged the headlines, I was there, bearing witness, wearing pink and probably talking about it with a bowl down at the river.

In the end, maybe that’s fitting. Because what’s Pink Shirt Day if not a reminder that the people who start the wave don’t always get the credit – especially when someone else is surfing it straight into a media interview.

So, here’s my modest proposal: if we’re going to commercialize this thing, let’s at least tell the story right. Charles deserves a statue. Not a bronze one either. A giant inflatable pink shirt on the front lawn of Central Kings, swaying majestically in the Annapolis Valley breeze. Tourists could take selfies. Cafeteria staff could even serve soggy grilled cheese under its protective shade.

It’s sort of crazy to think one teenager’s bold choice of wardrobe was the butterfly flapping its wings that created a hurricane of cotton candy-coloured solidarity.

Because Pink Shirt Day isn’t just a movement. It’s a movement stolen, corporatized, and ironed flat like a polyester blend that still smells faintly of 2007 Axe body spray.