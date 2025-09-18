Whenever a new physician decides to practice in Nova Scotia, local communities experience a renewed sense of relief. These healthcare professionals bring hope to rural hospitals, reduce the strain on overextended clinics, and provide stability to patients who have waited months – or even years – for consistent care. Yet, this relief is often fleeting. Once incentive agreements conclude and the mandatory service period is fulfilled, many physicians quietly depart. The challenge is not recruitment – it is retention.

The province’s incentive programs are effective in attracting physicians – particularly recent graduates facing substantial student debt. However, while Nova Scotia can entice them with short-term financial incentives, it has yet to develop strategies to ensure long-term retention. This gap is where the healthcare crisis intensifies.

So, why are so many physicians choosing to leave?

A brief review of professional forums reveals a sobering reality: while many physicians regard Nova Scotia as a beautiful place to live, they find it a challenging place to practice. Rural doctors often contend with outdated equipment, limited access to essential diagnostic tools, and long patient waitlists resulting from chronic understaffing. These pressures are amplified by an aging population, as elderly patients require more time, care, and resources – already in dangerously short supply.

Compensation adds another layer of difficulty. Nova Scotia consistently ranks at or near the bottom nationally for physician salaries. Combined with the highest personal income tax rates in the country, elevated HST, and rising costs for gas and property, the economic environment can be punishing. Physicians must manage student debt, afford housing in an increasingly competitive real estate market, and support their families. Despite these challenges, they are expected to operate within a strained healthcare system characterized by long hours, limited support, and inadequate infrastructure.

Physicians, like all professionals, seek opportunities for personal and career growth. Many arrive with partners who also require meaningful employment – opportunities that can be limited in smaller or more isolated communities. Others prioritize living in a place where basic services, such as reliable internet and cell coverage, are readily available.

It is time to acknowledge that the solution cannot rely solely on larger signing bonuses. These incentives are short-term remedies for a long-term challenge. Nova Scotia must evolve into not just a place where physicians begin their careers – but a place where they choose to build their lives.

This requires addressing compensation disparities, investing in healthcare infrastructure, and modernizing the system to ensure physicians have the tools and support they need. It also means tackling the broader cost of living and exploring bold measures – such as reconsidering the tax structure – to make Nova Scotia more attractive, not only to physicians but to all professionals.

We cherish our communities – the value of small-town life, close-knit neighborhoods, and stunning landscapes. We accept the trade-offs: long travel times, limited services, and occasional inconveniences – because Nova Scotia is home. However, we cannot expect newcomers to make the same compromises, particularly when other provinces offer higher pay, better working conditions, and an improved quality of life.

If we want physicians to stay, we must offer more than a signing bonus. We need to offer a sustainable future. At present, that future remains uncertain.