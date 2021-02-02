PORT HAWKESBURY: Until public health restrictions are eased to allow a reasonable number of people to watch their games, the Canadian Tire Strait Pirates will not be hitting the ice.

On Jan. 22, the provincial government announced that sports teams can start playing games, but spectators are not permitted.

During a meeting of the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League’s (NSJHL) board of governors on Jan. 24, all teams – with the exception of the Cumberland County Blues and Candian Tire Strait Pirates – voted to resume play without fans, with plans to reassess the decision on Feb. 7 when the league expects the province will provide information on whether fans will be allowed into respective arenas.

“It was a tough decision for teams as fans are a large contingent of revenue after sponsorship,” according to a statement issued by the NSJHL.

For the time being, the NSJHL said at least 55 games are scheduled for make-up.

In a post on the “Canadian Tire Strait Pirates Junior Hockey Club” Facebook page on Jan. 26, the team confirmed its decision, in conjunction with the NSJHL, to hold off for two more weeks to see if the fan restriction will be lifted.

“Some teams have elected to play games without fans, or with paid access to livestreaming, but our intention is to finish the season (including making up missed games) and have playoffs in front of our fans,” the post reads. “If the season is cancelled, we will offer our members options which will include money back.”

As a result, the Pirates’ game slated for this Friday night against the Pictou County Scotians will be rescheduled.

Pirate assistant coach Tim MacMillan said if they get up and running by Feb. 7, they are more than willing to play nine games in a three-week span.

“We have members that have purchased memberships, and they want to see the games,” MacMillan noted. “We stand to lose money without walk-up crowds. It just doesn’t seem like money well spent for many reasons; business-wise, fan-wise. Playing without fans does not interest us in the least.”

But MacMillan said the Pirates are only willing to continue the season if at least 200 people are allowed to watch their games. Without fans, he said the league will and should shut-down for the season.

“They can try and say, ‘you can have 50 fans,’ that won’t do for us and probably a number of teams,” he said. “The magic number for us should be 200. We want 200 people in our building to watch us play, minimum, because really we wrapped up with 400, not that we had 400 people every night, but we had the ability to have 400 in the building and socially distanced.”

MacMillan added that some of the rules do not make sense.

“It’s ridiculous what they told us we can do; 50 people total, and there were no exemptions for scorekeepers, referees,” he added. “You basically had to make a decision on your roster. Go with less skaters, not dress the backup goalie, go with one coach, go without a trainer. I can’t believe they’d be forcing us to make those types of decisions around safety.”

When play was stopped, the Pirates sat in third place in the NSJHL’s Sid Rowe Division with a 3-4 record.