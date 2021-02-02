Richmond County wants to know more about ‘dry hydrants’

ARICHAT: Municipal staff has been tasked with looking into the repair and replacement of fire hydrants.

During the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council on Jan. 25 in Arichat, warden Amanda Mombourquette told council that the Strait Area Mutual Aid Association and volunteer fire departments in the municipality identified 14 “dry hydrants.”

Because immediately installing all 14 is not feasible, deputy warden Michael Diggdon said council should consider repairing one or two existing hydrants. He suggested council contact the public works department to investigate the cost of sourcing-out the installation of the other hydrants.

In response to a question from district 3 councillor Melanie Sampson, Diggdon said the decision to place hydrants was made by each department.

The district 3 councillor said some hydrants need to be fixed, but that cost is unknown. Equally uncertain is the capacity of staff to investigate, he said.

“The cost to actually install that dry hydrant would vary from location to location,” the district 3 councillor responded. “These are budgetary issues and we’re just heading into budget deliberations. I’m not sure if we’re putting the cart before the horse, is all my concern is. We can’t add them to the budget considerations until we have some costing, but it costs money to get a costing.”

After Mombourquette told council the estimate she was provided was approximately $10,000 per hydrant, district 5 councillor Brent Sampson noted that those prices can vary, and perhaps the municipality’s fire services committee can provide some insight.

“I wouldn’t want to tie us into anything too soon,” he told council. “We’re probably going to find out more information. The need is different per department, and the financial needs are different per department. It’s going to be a little difficult to prioritize.”

The district 3 councillor said it is unclear who is financially responsible to fix the hydrants and council needs to be fair to all departments, but these questions have to answered quickly.

“We leave it up to the fire departments to take care of their equipment and their trucks, and their safety gear, and all of those pieces,” Sampson noted. “My understanding is that there was no real agreement in terms of that. That’s where some fire departments have just gone forward, and installed their own dry fire hydrants, and haven’t come to the county. And other departments feel it is the responsibility of the county to provide those dry hydrants.”

Diggdon said this is a safety issue that goes beyond cost, and because of that, hydrants need to be fixed and council needs to budget accordingly. He said he opposes downloading any responsibility to volunteers.

“This has been going on for four or five years around this table,” he said. “I believe the onus is on us, as council, to set the guidelines and the requirements. Cost – whether it be the local fire department pay for it, or council pay for it – it’s got to get paid for. At the end of the day, we have to start the process of having them installed.”

Mombourquette said staff can research the financial responsibility, costs, environmental regulations, easements, and geographic locations.

Acknowledging that this has been an “ongoing issue,” Chief Administrative Office Don Marchand suggested staff see how other municipalities deal with hydrants.

“If we take too long to decide whose responsibility it is, and then we take too long to figure out how much it’s going to cost, are we actually going to be too far along in the process before we get the information?” the district 3 councillor asked. “That’s not okay with me either.”

Because they cannot wait too long, council approved a motion to have staff report back to them at their next regular meeting in February.