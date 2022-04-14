PORT HAWKESBURY: Town council has approved a new accessibility plan.

During the regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council on April 5, Mayor Brenda Chisolm-Beaton said a draft of the new plan was presented at the March 29 meeting of the town’s Accessibility Advisory Committee.

The mayor said Deputy Mayor Jason Aucoin suggested the committee can join efforts to get more accessible housing for the town from the Cape Breton Island Housing Authority.

Chisholm-Beaton said after the meeting she was “very proud” of what was accomplished.

“We had such phenomenal first-voice members on our committee that really made this work so impactful and meaningful. Through their guidance and leadership, we were able to have a plan that made a lot of sense for our town. Even right down to the design of the strategy that we employed for understanding how can Port Hawkesbury be a town for everyone, regardless of level of mobility or ability? How can we be that town for everyone,” she noted. “We tried to understand in digestible, bite-size pieces so we can came up with an eight-tier strategy or approach.”

The mayor said the plan starts with community consultation, specifically how people are interacting with the town, are there any barriers, what’s being done well, and what can be done better.

The second aspect involves how the town is relaying information to residents, and how can that be improved, the mayor noted.

The next part examines all the ways town residents move, Chisholm-Beaton said, noting this goes beyond drivers, to public transportation and active transportation infrastructure.

In looking at the ways residents use services, and access businesses, as well as the ways people live, the mayor said this includes the activities, events and services provided by the town. She said the town also wanted to use this part of the plan to discuss accessible housing and buildings, by identifying barriers.

Looking at the ways people work in Port Hawkesbury also helped inform the plan, Chisholm-Beaton stated.

The mayor said the plan extends into 2025, and by treating it as a “living document,” she said feedback from citizens can help them make needed changes, and “move the needle on accessibility.”

“It will take a village to move the move the needle on accessibility pieces in the town. It’s going to be very important that we work with the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce on what can we do to acknowledge businesses that are doing the important accessibility work and renovations to their businesses,” she stated. “When you look even at all the ways we live in accessible housing; that’s going to require strong collaboration, strong partnerships with the organizations and levels of government that have accessible housing as their mandate.”

The mayor said town-owned facilities and properties can be made more accessible, and she said partnerships will be required for those things outside the town’s control.

Council agreed to a suggestion from Chisholm-Beaton to send a letter to committee members thanking them for their work.

“It was a lot of work in a short amount of time,” she added.