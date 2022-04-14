Sports U11A Pirates take provincials By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - April 14, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp A week after taking the Cape Breton Cup with an 8-1 win over the Sydney Steelers, the Strait Richmond Pirates U11A team claimed the provincial banner with a 7-3 win over the Bedford Blues in Truro on April 9. Pictured are (front row, from the left): Isaac Gracie, Rein MacDonald, Merrick Burke, Keegan Crant, and Dylan Mombourquette. (Middle row, from the left): Ethan LeBlanc, Spencer Kelly, Silas MacNeil, Simon Fougere, and Cooper Farrow. (Back row, from the left): Ethan LeRue, Ethan Hendsbee-Rankin, Cael Austen, Drew Warner, Riley Charron, Lucas Maltby, and Douglas Marchand. The coaches were (from the left): assistant coach Joey Maltby, head coach Adam Marchand, assistant coach Scott Mombourquette, assistant coach Andrew Warner, assistant coach Natasha MacDonald and team statistician Reg Landry.