HALIFAX: The provincial government is investing $100,000 in the Legion Capital Assistance Program to help with upgrades to Royal Canadian Legion facilities.

“It is important that we continue to improve community infrastructure so that Nova Scotians can keep using these valuable spaces while following the COVID-19 health protocols,” said Communities, Culture and Heritage Minister Leo Glavine.

Government is continuing its collaboration with the Royal Canadian Legion to assist 16 Legion facilities, including Guysborough and Port Hawkesbury.

“Port Hawkesbury is receiving $6,300 to replace an existing retaining wall and Guysborough is getting $10,000 for washroom upgrades,” Brett Loney, with the Department of Communities, Culture and Heritage told The Reporter.

The Legion Capital Assistance Program helps Royal Canadian Legions in Nova Scotia upgrade their facilities and provides up to 50 per cent of total eligible costs to a maximum of $10,000 for projects selected.

“The Government of Nova Scotia is to be highly commended for the ongoing support extended to Royal Canadian Legion Branches through this valuable Legion Capital Assistance Program,” said Marion Fryday-Cook, president, Nova Scotia/Nunavut Command. “Without this assistance, many branches, often the only gathering place in the community, may cease to operate, to the extreme detriment of veterans, their families, youth and seniors.”

The Legion Capital Assistance Program is one of Communities, Culture and Heritage’s grant programs supporting community infrastructure, including the Community ACCESS-Ability Program and the Community Facilities Improvement Program.

For more information about the Legion Capital Assistance Program, go to: https://cch.novascotia.ca/investing-our-future/community-funding-and-awards/legion-capital-assistance-program. More information about other Communities, Culture and Heritage Grant Programs can be found at: https://cch.novascotia.ca/investing-in-our-future and for more on Nova Scotia’s Culture Action Plan, Creativity and Community, check out: https://novascotia.ca/culture/Culture-Action-Plan—English.pdf.