Port Hawkesbury issues COVID-19 preparedness plan and intervention measures

PORT HAWKESBURY: The town is taking precautions to protect public health in view of the daily and changing news and government direction concerning the Novel Coronavirus (COVID 19).

All tow council meetings and public committee meetings will be held through virtual meeting software. Public and media access to meetings will be available through recordings posted to the town’s Facebook site.

The Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, the arena and walking track, the fitness centre, the Public Works Department garage and treatment buildings are closed to the public effective Thursday (March 19) at 8 p.m.

Town bill payments can be made on-line or by mail. Any daily interest charges will be waived until restrictions are lifted in the municipal office.

As for solid waste management, current curbside collection schedules will be maintained but the Organics Collection Green Cart Program has been postponed. Residents will be advised of the new rollout date.

General Inquiries can be directed to 902-625-2746. After hour calls can be directed to 902-625-1975.

The town’s Pandemic Preparedness Plan is available on the town’s Web site: www.townofporthawkesbury.ca.