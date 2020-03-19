Driver sent to hospital with serious injuries after car leaves road

LYNCHE’S RIVER: A man was sent to hospital after a car left the road then rolled over earlier this week.

Richmond District RCMP responded to the collision on Highway 4 in Lynche’s River on Monday evening at around 4 p.m., just east of the St. Peter’s detachment.

According to police, a man was ejected from his vehicle when it left the roadway, and it appears from the damage, that the vehicle rolled.

The man’s injuries are serious and he was transported to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney by ambulance, the RCMP said, noting there was no one else in the vehicle with the driver and no other vehicles were involved.

RCMP members were assisted at the scene by Emergency Health Services, local volunteer firefighters, and the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal.