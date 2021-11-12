Port Hawkesbury makes room for close proximity signage

PORT HAWKESBURY: The town has approved amendments to its land use bylaw and planning strategy.

During the regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council, and following a public hearing on Nov. 2, changes were unanimously approved to allow close proximity advertising to drive through establishments.

Chief Administrative Officer Terry Doyle told the regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council on Oct. 5 that the town’s Planning Advisory Committee made a recommendation to council to accept a staff report from the Eastern District Planning Commission (EDPC) to proceed with the amendments.

Following last month’s meeting Doyle added that the issue surrounds an application to install digital advertising signs adjacent to a Tim Horton’s drive through in Port Hawkesbury.

At the public hearing on Nov. 2, the public had the opportunity to provide feedback, and after this hearing, the town will now put out an advertisement.

According to the town’s planning strategy close proximity advertising to drive through establishments are considered to be a “special circumstance type of signage.”

The town’s land use bylaw mandates that a sign face should be no more than 4.65 metres squared, cannot be higher than 3.05 metres, must be within a minimum of 6.1 metres, and face an abutting drive through establishment.