PORT HAWKESBURY: The town’s volunteer fire department has undergone a thorough review.

Port Hawkesbury CAO Terry Doyle told the regular monthly meeting of town council on Nov. 2 that the department worked with its membership, as well as the town’s legal counsel and staff to go clause-by-clause through its constitution and bylaws to ensure the Port Hawkesbury Volunteer Department was in compliance with provincial and federal privacy, freedom of information and employment legislation.

Doyle said the fire department also changed its financial review committee to allow for external audits.

“There were changes to the duties of officers, as well as a thorough change in the financial review committee. Their commitments and the way they’re structure allows for an external review included in those audits,” he noted.

The town was sent copies of the constitution and bylaws, amended effective Oct. 13, which were approved by the department, and the CAO said staff recommended council accept those changes, which was approved unanimously.

Fire Chief Donald MacDonald will be discussing these changes, an update on the fire hall, and other matters in a presentation at the town’s public meeting in December, Doyle added.