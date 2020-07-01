Port Hawkesbury man found dead in Lake Ainslie

SOUTH LAKE AINSLIE: A 58-year-old man from Port Hawkesbury was the victim of an incident on Lake Ainslie this morning.

At 9:07 a.m., Inverness District RCMP was called to an over-turned personal watercraft on Lake Ainslie.

RCMP and Emergency Health Services attended a campground area along the lake. A 58-year-old man from Port Hawkesbury was located wearing a life-vest and was found unresponsive in the water less than 100 meters from the shore. The victim was brought back to shore in a paddle boat and another watercraft

“The deceased was brought ashore by patrons of the campground and unsuccessful lifesaving attempts were carried out by EHS on shore,” Cpl. Andrew Joyce told The Reporter.

The RCMP said the deceased was alone at the time of the incident.

The RCMP investigation is continuing, including the cause of death, but foul play is not suspected.