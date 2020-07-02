Deadline extended for small business grant

HALIFAX: The application deadline for the Small Business Reopening and Support Grant has been extended to Friday, July 17, to allow more time for businesses to apply.

The $25 million program provides grants of up to $5,000 to help eligible small businesses, non-profits, charities and social enterprises to resume operations. It also includes a business continuity voucher of up to $1,500 that can be used for advice and support.

“As further restrictions are lifted, more and more small businesses are reopening and adapting to the new reality,” said Geoff MacLellan, Minister of Business. “For many, the costs associated with reopening safely are an added pressure during an already stressful time. This is why we are extending the application deadline for businesses to apply for the Reopening and Support Grant.”

The program is open to businesses that were ordered to close or greatly reduce their operations by the Public Health Order, or who were significantly impacted by social distancing and orders to stay home.

Eligible businesses must have been established before March 15, 2020 and experienced a year-over-year revenue decline of at least 30 per cent from either April 2019 to April 2020 or May 2019 to May 2020.

Applications for the Small Business Reopening and Support Grant opened on June 8.

The amount of the grant is calculated as 15 per cent of sales revenues for either the month of April 2019, May 2019 or February 2020 (if the applicant chooses the month) up to a maximum of $5,000.

Businesses do not currently need to be open to apply. Applications will be accepted if they have plans to reopen.

More information on the Small Business Reopening and Support Grant is available at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/small-business-reopening-support-grant/. Businesses and other organizations can find information to help them reopen safely at: https://novascotia.ca/reopening-nova-scotia. A list of supports announced for businesses is available at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/support/#support-for-business.