PORT HAWKESBURY: The town is maintaining tax rates despite running a deficit this year.

During its regular monthly meeting on May 4, Port Hawkesbury Town Council unanimously passed the 2021 budget keeping residential tax rates at $1.58, plus a $0.22 sewer service charge, with the commercial rate remaining at $4.16.

Although residential assessment has grown 2.1 per cent since 2014, finance director Erin MacEachern said commercial assessment declined by 7.61 per cent in the same four-year span.

“Therefore we have less revenue than we did back in 2014 to provide the services we provide,” she told council. “But we did see a slight increase over last year, which was nice to see just based on some commercial development in the community. So our commercial did rise over last year by 1.58 per cent.”

MacEachern said a “pretty substantial” deficit of $118,000 was offset by $76,000 in revenue growth, $29,000 in efficiencies and $13,000 from reserves. She said the town was able to save money with less staffing for the Civic Centre Arena and the Strait Area Pool.

“We were able to find a way to mitigate that deficit that we were faced with,” MacEachern said. “That’s substantially due to the inter-municipal agreement that we were able to come to terms with Richmond County for Point Tupper. As well as some additional recreation and ice revenues. Some small reductions in expenses for $29,000, and primarily those are from a bit more efficient operations in our facilities.”

Some of the major expenses involved protective services (policing and fire), housing, insurance, transportation and public works, the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, as well as wages and salaries, MacEachern noted.

Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said the town used $1.58 million from its reserves.

“The life span of those reserve accounts, considering the increased costs of maintaining the line on those tax rates, are only as good as the money that we have in those reserves to cover costs,” she said.

Calling this one of the hardest budgets he’s ever had to work on, Town Councillor Hughie MacDougall said tough decisions had to be made.

“This was a very hard budget, it wasn’t easy,” he said. “Some hard, tough decisions had to be made, and we made them and I support the budget.”

His colleague, Mark MacIver, said the budget was “very stressful at times.”

“I think after all our meetings and hashing it out, it came out pretty good and I will be support this too,” he told council.

Deputy Mayor Blaine MacQuarrie said there were financial limitations that made for an “interesting” process.

“There were things that I know council would have loved to have given some consideration to but we were all mindful of what our limitations were, and at the end of the day, I think we came up with a good budget,” he noted.

Chisholm-Beaton said the flat assessment curve and burdens from COVID-19 created “challenging times” budget-wise.

“Over time, the cost of providing services and business continuity as a municipality definitely only increased our costs,” she added. “Our reality is we continue to have flat assessment levels, and sometimes declining, and sometimes it zig-zags back and forth. I’m very proud that council and staff were able to come to this budget delivery process without having to put our tax rate up this year.”