More COVID-19 cases connected to SAERC

PORT HAWKESBURY: The province and school administration have confirmed there now more active COVID-19 cases linked to SAERC.

Although he could not confirmed exactly how many there are, Andrew Heighton, director of COVID response for the Eastern Zone, told The Reporter these are more recent cases than what was reported late last month.

“I can confirm, that yes, there was an additional case positive, and that information was sent to the school and families,” he said. “There is positive cases that were at the SAERC school and public health will be reaching out to those individuals who require immediate testing, and those who do not require testing and just to monitor their symptoms at this time.”

In letter sent SAERC families on May 5, principal Rob Allen confirmed there are “additional cases” connected to the Port Hawkesbury high school.

“Public Health is working to identify any students and staff who may have been in close contact with the confirmed cases,” he wrote. “If your child is identified as a close contact, Public Health will communicate with you directly. If Public Health does not contact you, it is because your child is not considered a close contact.”

Today, there are 19 active cases in the Inverness, Victoria and Richmond Community Health Network, a number that decreased from the 20 active cases recorded yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Antigonish and Guysborough Community Health Network is recording four active cases, an increase of one from yesterday.

One issue that has surfaced locally is the requirement to self-isolate.

“It depends on what people are being tested for,” Heighton responded. “Public health will give direction to individuals on testing and isolation protocols. If someone is a high exposure case, they would be required to be tested, and then self-isolate for the 14 days. There’s low risks or contacts of contacts, they requirement is get tested, and if it comes back negative, they could then carry on their daily practices. There’s also those who are asked to get tested and they can carry on with their daily activities while they await the results. That’s all direction given by public health based on their contact tracing and epidemiology.”

Heighton said Public Health’s Mobile Testing Unit did over 1,000 tests on April 29 to May 1 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

As far as backlogs affecting public health restrictions, Heighton said longer turn-arounds for test results have made the isolation period longer.

“The province is turning tests results around within 72 hours, even with the backlog,” he noted. “We are still meeting that target, so there wasn’t a real extension on isolating.”

On April 27, the province announced a positive COVID-19 case connected to SAERC. While the school moved to at-home learning, along with all public and private schools across the province, the facility underwent a deep cleaning.

The province said public health was in touch with any close contacts of positive cases and advised of next steps, including testing. Everyone who is a close contact was notified, tested and asked to self-isolate for 14 days, they said.

Public health recommended that all students and staff be tested, but no self-isolation is required, unless people have been identified as a close contact by public health or have symptoms.

The NSHA just opened a testing site at the Civic Centre which will operate Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We are looking at finding a more permanent site within the Port Hawkesbury area to relocate to,” Heighton added. “That would be there for an extended period of time, through the spring and summer, for testing options for that area. Right now, we’re testing daily over 100 people and will gradually increase that as the days go on, and we work out the kinks, whereas it’s a new site. We’re hoping to being able to offer a higher number of testing at that site, as well as the addition of rapid testing at that site as well, for asymptomatic people that meet the criteria for a rapid test.”