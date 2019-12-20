Port Hawkesbury Paper plans ‘landmark’ wind energy project

POINT TUPPER: Reducing the reliance on fossil fuels for energy and increasing the sustainability of paper production operations, Port Hawkesbury Paper (PHP), Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) and IFE Project Management Canada (IFE) announced December 17 the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) formalizing their collaboration on the potential Pirate Harbour Wind Farm.

The MOU confirms CIB will conduct due diligence work with PHP and IFE during the project evaluation and planning phase. PHP and IFE will lead the design, construction and financing of the wind farm.

“A decision to build this wind farm will be a landmark in Atlantic Canada,” Keith Towse said, CEO IFE Project Management Canada Inc. “As it will be the first time that a pulp and paper mill, or any large industrial facility, has chosen to work with a wind developer to purchase green energy to fuel its activities.”

Pirate Harbour would supply green energy to PHP, the largest industrial employer in the region, with the goal of further enhancing the sustainable energy supply to Nova Scotian industry.

The proposed wind farm also supports provincial and federal commitments to the environment and the mill’s ongoing commitment to an environmentally sustainable business.

“PHP is very focused on reducing our carbon footprint, input costs and assisting the provincial and federal governments in meeting their environmental goals,” Allan Eddy, PHP’s business development manager said. “This project could be an extremely important contributor to both the environmental and economic sustainability of our business going forward.”

With support from the Province of Nova Scotia, PHP and IFE are evaluating the potential development of a 112 megawatt wind farm, comprised of 28 four megawatt wind turbines, 15 kilometres of overland transmission lines and two kilometres of subsea cables.

The Pirate Harbour Wind Farm is expected to produce approximately one-third of the mill’s needs.

Eddy highlighted how the mill is constantly working to reduce their environmental impact while improving their cost competitiveness and this project could have a significant impact on both.

This is CIB’s first opportunity to partner on a project in Nova Scotia and Pirate Harbour would represent CIB’s eighth project in total.

The project is an example of how CIB can partner with the private sector and collaborate with the public sector on a project that is in the public interest.