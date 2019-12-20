ANTIGONISH: The date and time are set for a public hearing regarding the town’s proposed new municipal planning strategy (MPS) and land use by-law (LUB).

During a special meeting on December 19, Antigonish Town Council gave first reading to their proposed new MPS and LUB. Council designated January 16 as the date for a public hearing, which will take place at 6 p.m. in council chambers.

Mayor Laurie Boucher said the town hired a firm to begin the consultations process about a year ago, and the firm, WPS, held meetings with the public and other stakeholders.

“Taking that information… they put this plan together,” said Boucher, noting there were several public hearings on both documents and it went through the town’s planning advisory committee as well. “[We’re] very proud of what we’ve done. This plan is definitely pro development. We want more development in the downtown area. We want to make sure we are giving our businesses every chance to thrive and to be economically viable. I think this plan is going to do it.”

Boucher said the new rules would see some changes to local zoning.

“The land that we have in our town is valuable because we don’t have any room to grow,” said the Mayor. “Whatever we have let, we have to make sure we use it to the best of our ability to create a liveable, walkable community within the downtown area. That’s what we’ve done with the guidelines in our land use by-law.”

The proposed new land use by-law states the development of new lodging homes will be prohibited in all zones of the town. She said council wants to make sure they can have good development in the downtown core and make sure neighbourhoods remain peaceful and a great place to live.