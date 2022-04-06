PORT HAWKESBURY: A man facing sex charges involving an underage person will be back in court next week.

Jason Frank Seymour, 45, was in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on March 28 for arraignment on two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, and sexual exploitation.

Seymour is scheduled to return to court for election and plea to the charges on April 11 in Port Hawkesbury.

Cpl. Chris Marshall told The Reporter via email that on Jan. 23 Port Hawkesbury RCMP received a complaint, “alleging that a man had sexually assaulted a female youth.”

Marshall said police gathered information and evidence, and on Feb. 14, Seymour was arrested and later released on conditions.

According to Marshall, the offences date from May 17, 2021 to Sept. 1, 2021.