PORT HAWKESBURY: A St. Peter’s resident facing sexual charges involving someone under the age of consent is scheduled to stand trial in June.

Gordon Wallen Richard, 50, is charged with five counts of sexual assault, five counts of sexual interference, seven counts of sexual exploitation, and two counts of invitation to sexual touching.

Richard was scheduled to stand trial in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on March 24, but the trial was adjourned to June 28 and 29.

On December 11, 2020, Richmond County District RCMP said they received a report that a woman had been sexually assaulted a number of times when she was a teenager.

According to Nova Scotia RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall, the sexual assaults occurred between 2012 and 2015 in West Arichat, Arichat, Dundee, and St. Peter’s.

Marshall said the RCMP immediately started an investigation, and on May 12, 2021, Richard was arrested in St. Peter’s without incident and charged with 19 sex-related offences.

Richard was released from police custody on a number of conditions, including having no contact with the alleged victim, who cannot be identified due a publication ban.