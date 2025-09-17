PORT HAWKESBURY: Members and friends of the Port Hawkesbury Rotary Club gathered at the town’s Yacht Club on Sept. 14 for a final social event, marking the closure of the long-standing service organization after more than six decades of community contributions.

“We gather with mixed emotions, because there’s sadness in seeing the Rotary Club of Port Hawkesbury close after 64 plus years,” said guest speaker Kevin Armstrong, the Rotary Club’s former Assistant Governor for Cape Breton. “But there’s also a deep gratitude, pride and admiration for all that the club has accomplished and the countless lives you have changed along the way.”

Armstrong noted that the Rotary’s mission has always been about fellowship and making the world a better place. He added that over the past six decades, “that’s exactly what you have all done in Port Hawkesbury in the surrounding areas.”

Denise Chiasson, with the Richmond Education Centre Academy accepted a cheque on behalf of the school.

Founded in 1961, the Port Hawkesbury Rotary Club has spearheaded a wide range of initiatives, including providing annual bursaries to local schools, supporting individuals in need, organizing fundraisers, assisting with the Festival of the Strait, and volunteering at community events.

In 2013, the club also played a pivotal role in the creation of the town’s playground, providing both the initial vision and the first funding to make it a reality.

As part of the farewell event, which featured speeches and live music, the club distributed its remaining funds to four organizations: Tamarac Education Centre, Re-Nest Furniture Society, Strait Area Education Centre, and Richmond Education Centre Academy.

Past presidents Patrick Lamey (right) and Adam Rodgers (left) present Carleen Matheson (middle) with a cheque for the Strait Area Education Centre.

The club’s history of leadership was also celebrated, with recognition given to Mary MacDonald as Port Hawkesbury’s first female member. MacDonald went on to become the first female president in the club’s district, encompassing all Atlantic Canada.

Former president Adam Rodgers, who led the club for three years, reflected on his decision to join when new members were needed.

“I knew it was a valuable organization from seeing what it was doing in the area,” Rodgers said. “So, we tried to do a few things and had a speaker’s event, but it was difficult to get new members to come in.”

Taralee Wood accepted a cheque from the Rotary Club on behalf of the Tamarac Education Centre’s Playground Project Committee.

He noted that the closure reflects a broader challenge facing service organizations in the Strait Area. Groups such as the Kinsmen, Lions, Masons, and Knights of Columbus have also closed or amalgamated in recent years due to declining membership.

“So, the giving back is happening on a more ad-hoc basis now,” Rodgers explained. “Sometimes younger people don’t want to go to the meetings or learn about Robert’s Rules of Order. They just want to get involved and make their contributions.”

Rodgers emphasized that community engagement remains essential, regardless of the form it takes. However, he highlighted the value of organized structures like Rotary in providing continuity and skill-building opportunities.

Past presidents of the Port Hawkesbury Rotary Club, David Briggs (left) and David Chapman (right), cut the cake during the closing celebrations on Sept. 14.

“The experience and skillsets you can get from a service club, that is active over time and does different projects can be transferrable to the next project,” he said.

Rotary International, founded in 1905, is a global network of professionals committed to service, integrity, and advancing goodwill and peace.

While the Port Hawkesbury chapter is closing, former club president Bill Legge reminded attendees that the day was “really a celebration of the past 60 plus years.”

MLA for Inverness, Kyle MacQuarrie, spoke to members and those in attendance about the wide impact the Rotary Club had on the community.

“And while this chapter is ending, I think that under the right conditions it could restart again,” Legge said. “Because there is a need for more service clubs in Port Hawkesbury.”

Looking to the future, Armstrong pointed to Rotary’s evolving model of companion clubs, which allow colleges and schools to establish new chapters with a modern focus. He suggested the Nova Scotia Community College campus could be a potential site for such an initiative.

“The younger generation can start one and develop their skills, help with the community’s needs and be future leaders,” Armstrong said. “Everybody that’s involved in the Rotary Club is involved to help the community and to make the world a better place. And if you get a young person involved in Rotary, who knows what the world holds for them.”

MLA for Richmond, Trevor Boudreau who was a member of the Rotary Club shared the organization was a place where he learned different skill sets and leadership qualities.