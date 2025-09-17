EAST BAY: RCMP Northeast Traffic Services (NETS) and Richmond County District RCMP have charged a local man following a dangerous road rage incident near East Bay.

On Sept. 4, around 5:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of erratic driving on Highway 4. Investigators determined that a man in a black Mitsubishi repeatedly swerved in an apparent attempt to cause a collision with another driver and brandished a knife at the other motorist.

The two drivers were not known to each other.

Through their investigation, police identified the driver and located the vehicle at a residence. Richmond County District RCMP safely arrested Scott Wells, 50, of Framboise.

Wells faces multiple charges, including Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, and Failure to Comply with Release Order (two counts). He appeared in Sydney Provincial Court on Sept. 8 for his first court appearance.

RCMP NETS reminds the public that anyone who witnesses unsafe or erratic driving should call 911 immediately and provide as much information as possible about the vehicle, location, and behaviour observed.

Drake Lowthers

Drake Lowthers has been a community journalist for The Reporter since July, 2018. His coverage of the suspicious death of Cassidy Bernard garnered him a 2018 Atlantic Journalism Award and a 2019 Better Newspaper Competition Award; while his extensive coverage of the Lionel Desmond Fatality Inquiry received a second place finish nationally in the 2020 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards for Best Feature Series. A Nova Scotia native, who has called Antigonish home for the past decade, Lowthers has a strong passion in telling people’s stories in a creative, yet thought-provoking way. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2016, where he played varsity football with the Hurricanes. His simple pleasures in life include his two children, photography, live music and the local sports scene.

