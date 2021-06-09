Port Hawkesbury submits project at water treatment plant to PCAP

PORT HAWKESBURY: Town council approved a motion to apply to the Provincial Capital Assistance Program (PCAP) for a project at their water treatment plant.

Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Terry Doyle told the regular monthly meeting on June 1 that the motor control centre in the plant needs to be replaced with digital controls, which entails rewiring this part of the facility.

“We talked about this project a number of times,” the CAO told council. “We have an older motor control centre that’s redundant. That has to be taken out, and there’s some supplementary digital controls that have to be installed, and electrical work that goes along with that. This is a long-standing project and it fits well within the PCAP.”

Council unanimously approved his motion to apply for funding under the PCAP for the project, which the CAO said will cost approximately $62,000.

“When the last upgrade to the water treatment plant was completed, we had to reduce costs in a number of ways, and one of the ways was to leave some of the old controls equipment in place,” he explained. “It’s time to modernize that, to remove the old equipment and to add some digital controls to the water treatment plant.”

The CAO said this is a preventative measure.

“We had some concerns with failure, but this is more of a preventative, long-term, quality control project,” he added.