Port Hawkesbury to offer in-person, virtual options for public meetings

PORT HAWKESBURY: Town Council has adopted a hybrid model for public meetings.

During the regular monthly meeting on April 6 in Port Hawkesbury, it was agreed that each councillor now has the option to attend regular monthly meetings and committee of the whole sessions in-person, or virtually.

In adopting the recommendation from the committee of the whole, Chief Administrative Office (CAO) Terry Doyle said town staff and members of the public will attend virtually.

“Those wishing to join virtually, can join virtually, as an example, staff, to keep numbers down in the public,” Chief Administrative Office Terry Doyle explained.

After the meeting, Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said she is open to allowing the media to attend in-person or virtually.

“I can’t speak for all of council, but I personally, have no problem with media participating and observing in-person, of course, considering the six-foot distance, and certainly up for council’s consideration to that type of request,” she told reporters.

Doyle said most municipal councils are holding in-person public meetings.

“It’s ever-changing; most of our surrounding municipalities are meeting in-person, if not all, at this point,” he responded.

Town Councillor Mark MacIver supports the new model.

“I don’t have any problem with it, as long as I know that our gallery can’t be open, as it always is, to the public, that as long as they have access virtually, I don’t have any problem meeting with us,” he said.

Town Councillor Hughie MacDougall expressed “reservations” about in-person meetings.

“I agree with the virtual meetings until we’re over this pandemic,” MacDougall said. “We’re seeing cases jumping up all over the place now, I think if we want to make in-person that’s fine, but if we want meet virtually that’s fine too. I think it’s up to the individual.”

Deputy Warden Blaine MacQuarrie and Town Councillor Jason Aucoin agreed that having flexibility makes them comfortable.

Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton wants to ensure there are considerations made for the public question period.

“That piece would continue as it is right now,” Doyle said in reference to question period. “We have the in-person meeting, and really the in-person would be council sitting as one meeting participant with the camera on us. And then all others would join us as they’re joining right now. Now if someone who’s joined our meeting virtually wishes to ask a question during question period, they are free to take the floor and speak.”

The mayor added it will up to each councillor how they wish to attend each public meeting.

“It’s about managing comfort levels,” she added. “We do have a variety of opinions on meeting in-person, most of our council does support that, but we also want to respect that there might be some elected officials that may not feel comfortable meeting in-person.”