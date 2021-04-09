The day the Earth stood still

Although it was a year ago, it seems like only yesterday when the world stopped and realized that the serious virus we’d been hearing about for weeks was about to become a world-wide problem.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic, and shortly after, borders were shut down, restrictions on gatherings were implemented, and schools and businesses closed.

What seemed like a dangerous virus that was happening elsewhere soon hit home when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on Canadians travelling or visiting abroad to return home, as he announced that the United States-Canadian border was closed, to everything except essential travel.

That cold dose of reality set in further when former Premier Stephen McNeil told Nova Scotians that the province was effectively shut down.

In addition to the panic generated by a world going dark, most people had little to no knowledge about this virus that spread easily and attacked the respiratory systems of some carriers.

As Nova Scotia’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Robert Strang, told Advocate Media recently 12 months ago, the biggest concern was that the public knowledge of the virus was limited.

As a result, the province took early and drastic steps to fight transmission of the virus by closing the Nova Scotia border to essential traffic (peace officers, patients, health care workers, truckers) and maintaining strict public health rules.

They did this while working with federal officials to provide the public with as much reliable and scientifically verified information as quickly as possible, especially in those early, uncertain weeks and months.

While some of those measures were stricter than other provinces in Canada, and lasted longer than other jurisdictions, provincial officials can look back with pride that these tough decisions did help Nova Scotia avoid large scale spread of a deadly virus.

But it wasn’t just governments, Nova Scotians bought into the strategy; staying home unless necessary, vigilantly maintaining two metres of distance, consistently practicing proper hygiene, and eventually wearing masks when venturing in public.

And while this was going on, residents, businesses, organizations and volunteers across the Strait area were reaching out to their neighbours, providing vital services, and protecting their communities.

Now a year later, this province – and especially eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton – continue to boast some of the lowest COVID-19 cases of any jurisdiction in North America.

Since the pandemic was declared, many people have either returned or moved to this region, with houses and property selling rapidly, school enrollments increasing, and more consumers and taxpayers helping the economy.

It hasn’t all been roses; some businesses have been forced to close or leave the area, and those who survived had to streamline operations and even lay-off employees.

Then there was the impact on non-profit groups, which had few resources or options to generate enough revenue over the past year.

The last 365 days were also hard on teachers, parents, students and staff at local schools. The online learning curriculum was a strain on every stakeholder in the education system, and it was a far from perfect educational model, but at the time, it was the only option.

Those with existing mental health issues also struggled over the past year, as headlines contributed to depression and anxiety, the isolation forced by the pandemic worsened pre-existing or underlying conditions, the stress from the pandemic strained family relationships and friendships, and financial losses from the shutdown took away resources from support agencies.

While the social impact is being calculated, the economic effects are still playing out, as witnessed by rising prices for certain goods, more lay-offs taking place, some developments being delayed, and a general lack of confidence in the short-term picture.

But there is hope on the horizon as more people get vaccinated, with some now receiving their second immunizations. Locally, that process has started and most people have or will soon receive their first shots, with the second shots scheduled to take place in the late summer or early fall for most.

That means by late next year, most of the country will be immunized, which is great news, but it could be months, or even years, before we get the all-clear.

It will take time for transmission of COVID-19 to be greatly reduced, and in that time, the public will still have to wear face coverings, keep distance, constantly wash, and not meet in large groups. Attempts will also have to be made to convince those skeptical about the vaccines to do their part to protect their families, friends and neighbours.

This voyage through the dark and dangerous waters of the novel coronavirus is not yet complete, but it will be someday, and after the past year, it seems like we can, and will, make it through.