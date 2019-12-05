Community Port Hood’s Parade of Lights By Grant McDaniel - December 5, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp There was no shortage of holiday spirit on display on the Dungarry float during Port Hood’s annual Parade of Lights. Some of the folks waving from the well-lit parade offering were Harvey and Janet van Zutphen, Charlie and Diane Beaton, Barb Cannon, Ed MacDonald, Ryan Beaton, and Rowen, Carly, Hannah, and Finley McDaniel. Photos by Grant McDaniel — There might have been a chill in the air but warm Christmas wishes were the name of the game last Sunday. Aaron MacInnis and others rubbed elbows with these reindeer on December 1 during the Parade of Lights in Port Hood. The volunteers with the Port Hood and Area Fire Department were on the road last weekend. The Clove Hitch took its mobile unit on the road for a little holiday fun. Port Hood Development was well represented during last Sunday’s parade. It was a frosty night last Sunday but the Parade of Lights left locals and visitors alike in good holiday cheer.