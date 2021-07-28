Potential COVID-19 exposure at Antigonish business

HALIFAX: Public Health is advising of a potential exposure to COVID-19 late last month at a local establishment.

Anyone at the Townhouse Restaurant at 76 College Street in Antigonish on July 23 between 8:30 and 9:45 p.m. is being asked by public health to get tested immediately.

Anyone who visited the location on that date and time should immediately visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms, public health said, noting those who do not have online access can call 811.

Public health added that advisories of potential exposure locations are issued in cases where they have not been able to identify or reach all contacts directly.