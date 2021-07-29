GUYSBOROUGH: Councillors in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) are still fed up with the reduction in service hours at their two local libraries.

During the municipality’s regular monthly council meeting on July 21, Deputy Warden Janet Peitzsche issued a motion to send another letter to the province about the governance at the Eastern Counties Regional Library (ECRL).

“The issue with the library was raised at council because councillors are concerned there have been some additional staff hired and wage increases,” CAO Barry Carroll told The Reporter. “While the hours were cut in half at the Guysborough and Canso libraries.”

Carroll said the same reduction in hours was to be true with their neighbouring municipality, the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s as well.

“In the areas, based on demographic would suggest that libraries are needed most, and the Eastern Counties Regional Library have deemed they should be cutting the service in half,” Carroll said. “Councillors are not happy with that, and they question their decisions that have been made along those lines.”

He said even though it’s been an issue that’s been before the council table for months, they are still receiving complaints from residents.

In speaking about the upgrades to the Cyril Ward Memorial Library to create the province’s first ever open library which gave access to members after-hours, when council agreed to work with the library to do this, ECRL guaranteed there would be no staffing cuts in Guysborough.

“That was one of the things that was discussed at the time,” Carroll said. “But that gets lost in the whole conversation, basically.”

For the residents who use their libraries, he suggested the librarian services are a crucial component to the service provided.

“As a CAO, one of the things that we focus on, when we provide municipal services, the last thing we’re going to do is nix the services for the people who are suing them out in the communities,” Carroll said. “You try to cut everything that you can internally, before you cut the services that people are actually using.”

He said it was disappointing to see ECRL to focus on cutting out in their branches when they’re adding staff to their head office, and they just want to regain their normal hours.

“It’s not a lot of hours anyway. It’s like 25 to 30 hours per library,” Carroll said. “Versus 15 or whatever they’re getting now, it’s not like we’re talking about these libraries be open seven days a week. I mean this is limited hours in full-time hours.”